A stroll through a Holmen area cemetery will bring the past into the present and commemorate local veterans of the World War I, marking the 100th anniversary of the Great War.
The Holmen Area Historical Society and Holmen FFA will host a “World War I: Buried History Cemetery Walk,” at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.
The cemetery is located on Knudson Road, two miles east of Holmen on County Hwy D. The public is invited to the free event to hear about the veterans buried in the cemetery as well as the stories of their families.
The walk will last about 90 minutes and visitors are advised to bring chairs. A freewill offering will be accepted. Refreshments will be available.
The walk will honor the service and sacrifice of 100 years ago and help bring the memories of the fallen to life. The program will feature several FFA and historical society members dressed in historical costumes at five different spots throughout the cemetery, reenacting and sharing the lives of the individuals buried nearby.
The WWI veterans include Oscar and Henry Granum, Rudolph Gullickson, Alvin Halverson, Ouner Lund, Clarence and Elmer Moe, Morris and Eaner Snuggerud and Rudolph Wallum.
“History is not just found in old documents and photographs, but can also be found in cemeteries, where the past is literally buried beneath visitors’ feet,” society president Hannah Scholze said.
When the United States entered the “War to end all wars,” in April 1917, more than 100 men from the Holmen area joined the military during the conflict. While some remained stateside, others fought in the trenches in France. Three who didn’t return home alive have their final resting place in the Halfway Creek graveyard.
“One of the most surprising things is how incredibly intertwined these families were and sometimes still are,” Scholze said. “Many of these boys went to the same school and the same church. They went overseas and fought together to help liberate France. They really were a band of brothers. Time and again we’d find that one of them would be a pallbearer at another’s funeral.”
While the focus of the cemetery walk will be on the soldiers, their families’ stories will also be shared.
“We felt that it was important to not only honor the sacrifice and service of these veterans, but their loved ones as well,” said Scholze. “Three of their mothers became Gold Star Mothers after their sons died in service. There was a kinship that appears to have developed between them. Ironically, all three of them died within less than two years of each other, and they’re all buried at Halfway.”
The first stop in the walk will be at the gravesite of Clarence and Elmer Moe, sons of Andrew and Sofia Moe. The Moe family lived in what is present day Moe Coulee. Elmer, the eldest of the two brothers, enlisted in June 1918 and fought overseas as a private with the 312th Infantry. Clarence also served as a private during the war.
The second stop on the walk will be at the marker of the most well-known WWI veteran from Holmen, Morris Snuggerud. The Holmen American Legion bears his name. Enlisting in 1917, Snuggerud was Holmen’s first casualty of the war, dying of pneumonia and tuberculosis resulting from being gassed in France.
Snuggerud’s brother, Eaner, enlisted as well and received a furlough from training at Camp Grant to attend his brother’s funeral. It was the largest funeral ever seen at that time in Holmen with more than 75 cars in the procession.
Just two weeks after Morris’s funeral, word was received of Rudolph Wallum’s passing. Wallum enlisted in the Army in August 1918 and was training at an auto mechanics school in Indianapolis when he contracted pneumonia and Spanish influenza, a deadly disease which was spreading rapidly throughout the country at the time. He died on Oct. 27, 1918, and is buried just several feet away from Morris Snuggerud. Fittingly, the Snuggeruds and Wallums lived on neighboring farms along County Hwy W.
Oscar Granum’s gravestone will be the fourth site visited on the cemetery walk. The third son born to Oliver and Nellie Granum of Sweden Coulee joined the Army in May 1918 and went overseas the next July as a private with Company G of the 53rd Infantry. Stationed in the Argonne Forest in France, he survived the fighting but succumbed to spinal meningitis and died Feb. 12, 1919.
He was initially buried in an American cemetery in Recey, France, before his body was returned to Holmen for reburial in June 1921.
The final stop of the cemetery walk will be the resting place of Alvin Halverson, the first adjutant of the Holmen American Legion. Halverson enlisted July 2, 1918, and served in the Naval Reserve for more than three years. As a civilian, Halverson was well-known throughout the Holmen community as a clerk at the A. O. Jostad Co. store for many years before becoming the postmaster in 1947.
The Holmen American Legion Post 284 Honor Guard will also be present. The event will close with a 21-gun salute and the traditional playing of “Taps.”
In the event of heavy rain, a modified version of the program will be held nearby in the Halfway Creek Lutheran Church.
For more information email Hannah Scholze at holmenhistorian@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.