The Wisconsin Board of Commissioners of Public Lands has approved a State Trust Fund Loan for the town of Holland’s share of a new fire truck for the Holmen Area Fire District.
The loan, approved Tuesday, totals $286,959 for Holland.
Holland’s share of the funding became a heated topic of discussion at the July 18 Holmen Area Fire District Association Board meeting over the town of Holland not meeting a July 10 payment deadline for the Holmen Area Fire Department’s new engine/ladder truck.
The discussion was continued in a special meeting July 23 because the July 18 meeting agenda didn’t specify whether action could be taken regarding the payment deadline. However, the town of Holland wasn’t represented at the July 23 meeting.
At that meeting, the members of fire board from the town of Onalaska and the village of Holmen voted to extend the payment date until noon on July 27 to allow Holland the time to get its loan approved by a state agency. The date for the approval was July 24.
The fire board is made up of two representatives each from the village of Holmen and the towns of Onalaska and Holland. The fire board operates under an agreement outlining how the fire department and its board will conduct business. According to the fire district’s agreement, each member municipality is to contribute equally to the capital expenditures account.
At a special June 7 meeting, the majority of the fire board members approved the purchase of the new aerial truck for $861,000 plus additional expenses for minor modifications. Representatives from Holland voted against the motion, preferring the new truck be leased instead of purchased. Buying the truck meant the towns needed to finance for their portion of the purchase. Holmen is able to use funds from its reserves to pay for its portion of the fire truck.
“All entities were faced with the same situation,” Doug Jorstad, a fire board member from Holmen, said at the July 18 meeting.
“We have payment-in-full due in nine days. We’re all in the same situation. I don’t like being put in a position where payment is made only a week before.”
At the July 18 meeting, board President Steve Johnston asked the town of Holland representatives whether there was any way the town could make the payment before July 24.
“We are at risk when we don’t have this vehicle,” Johnston said. “We can’t wait any longer.”
Jerome Pedretti, board representative from Holland, told the other board members the town will be able to save $16,470 by getting the loan through the state.
In his motion to extend the payment due date at the July 23 meeting, town of Onalaska fire board member Rolly Bogert stated that if payment wasn’t made by the new deadline, the fire board would explore further action.
New assistant chief
The members of fire board voted in closed session at the July 18 meeting to extend an offer of employment to Buck Manley for the assistant chief position. If he accepts, he will begin his duties July 30.
When he steps into the position, Manley will also take on fire chief duties beginning Aug. 17, the date Fire Chief Paul Menches’ intends to retire. Manley will assume the duties of both positions until a new chief is hired.
Menches has agreed to be available to provide additional administrative assistance to Manley through August.
