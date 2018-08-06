The annual Kornfest Fun Run, which features 10K and 2-mile races and a noncompetitive 2-mile family walk, will take place on Saturday, Aug. 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 515 N. Main St., Holmen.
Registration for the event, sponsored by the Holmen Knights of Columbus, starts at 7 a.m., with the races starting at 8 a.m.
Cost for those registering before Aug. 12 is $17, which includes a T-shirt and medals for the top three finishers in each age group. Race-day registration is $20.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/2018-KCFunRun/ to register. Printed registration forms can be picked up at Pizza Corral in Holmen or the Onalaska Tourism Office and YMCA-North in Onalaska. Printable forms are available at www.seasholmen.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.