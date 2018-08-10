Sentimental value won’t save Holmen’s former library building from being demolished.
Although the 1960s-era building, previously the home of the village’s public library, carries cherished memories for many in Holmen, it has too many issues to overcome for continued use.
Despite having fond memories of frequenting the building when it was a grocery store, Holmen Village Administrator Scott Heinig conceded renovating the building would not be worthwhile.
At a special Aug. 1 meeting, the village board learned the results of a study conducted to determine whether the building could be used for community activities such as a senior and/or youth center.
“It would have to be brought up to code,” said Heinig. “It would cost more than $1.9 million (to renovate). It would cost $2.4 million to scrap it and rebuild. We have other priorities. There’s no way I’m going to recommend spending $2 million (on the building).”
The village board began discussing options for the State Street building at a special May 2017 meeting anticipating the building would be empty when the new library was completed. At the 2017 special meeting, the board directed the village’s administration to authorize the study.
The results of the study showed the extent the building would need to be upgraded to meet state requirements. In addition to remediating a mold issue, the electrical would need to be redone as would the restrooms. If no improvements are made to the building, it would still cost the village $8,000 a year to maintain.
In presenting the results of the study, Heinig reported the estimated cost to tear down the building would be in the range of $50,000. At the time of the discussion, it’s unknown whether asbestos removal would be involved.
Because the 6,000-square foot building would be a financial drain to maintain, the village board voted to direct village staff to proceed with having the building torn down.
“No matter how much money you put into an old building, you still have an old building,” Trustee Rod Stanek said.
Heinig recommended the village retain ownership of the site and negotiate with neighboring businesses to use and maintain it as a parking lot.
“Taking down the building would take some cars off State Street,” President Nancy Proctor said. “They (adjacent businesses) could utilize it until it’s developed.”
With the village retaining ownership of the property, it would have a say in how the two-acre site could be developed.
“We’re better off owning it for future generations,” Heinig said. “We want developers to build what the village wants. It would have to bring real value added to the community.”
A potential development could include a business-residential complex that would enhance the village’s downtown district.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.