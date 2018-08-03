The Holmen Area Fire Department has introduced William “Buck” Manley as its new assistant chief — and soon to be chief.
Holmen Area Fire District Association Board President Steve Johnston welcomed Manley at a July 27 press conference held at the Holmen Fire Station.
“We set the bar high,” Johnston said. “Manley brings 18 years of experience as a fire service instructor at local, state, regional, national and international levels.”
Reaching the rank of shift commander, the 31-year firefighting veteran comes to Holmen from Ottawa, Ill., where he spent 20 years with the city’s fire department. His work as an instructor has taken him to China twice.
He recently completed a combined Illinois MABAS and U.S. Marine Chemical Biological Incident Response Force Earthquake exercise with the Illinois Fire Service Institute.
“I bring strong leadership,” Manley said. “People like to be challenged, to meet expectations. My goals are to meet and exceed the requirements.”
He has a long history connected with firefighting. His father was a captain for a fire department in the town where he grew up.
“I’ve had an interesting journey in firefighting,” Manley said. “My father was a firefighter and we lived above the fire station.”
He officially started as assistant fire chief Monday. When Fire Chief Paul Menches’ retirement becomes official Aug. 17, Manley will assume the duties of chief as well, taking on the position of chief/assistant chief until a new assistant chief can be hired.
“I’ll be training my replacement,” Manley said.
The fire board began looking for a new assistant chief when Assistant Chief Bill Bulawa retired earlier this year. In April, the fire board was informed it would need to look for a new chief when Menches said he wouldn’t be renewing his contract when it ends in August.
In his remarks, Johnston thanked Chief Menches for his service to the department.
“He led the department during a challenging period and had many long days to meet department goals,” Johnston said. “Chief Menches has worked tirelessly to meet those goals.”
At the press conference, Menches welcomed Manley and expressed gratitude to the members of the Holmen fire board and the department’s firefighters.
“I want to thank the firefighters,” Menches said. “I pushed hard; we did four years of work in two years. I believe Chief Manley is the person to get us through to the next level. His leadership will make the department stronger.”
Menches will stay on the job until his contract ends, but has agreed to assist Manley as needed with the transition through the end of August.
The fire board will begin discussion regarding filling the vacant position created with Menches’ departure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.