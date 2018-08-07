The Holmen Knights of Columbus will host its annual Kornfest Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 19, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church’s gathering place, on North Main Street across from Holmen Middle School and the Holmen Lions Club Kornfest car show.
The all-you-can-eat breakfast includes biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, toast and beverages. Cost is $7, $3 for ages 6-10 and free for children 5 and younger. Everyone is welcome and carryouts are available.
Funds raised go toward college scholarships, food pantry donations and local fire and disaster relief.
