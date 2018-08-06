Onalaska Police
July 26
8:55 a.m. – An officer took a complaint of theft of an item valued at $350 from a business in the 900 block of Riders Club Road.
2:10 p.m. – An officer took a complaint of retail theft of items valued at $1,400 in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Rd.
July 28
10:10 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 700 block of Dutton St. of the loss of $2,650.34 in an employment scam.
9:29 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1000 block of Terrace Dr. of theft of an item valued at $1,000.
July 29
6:01 a.m. – A 25-year-old Onalaska man was arrested at US Hwy 53 and County Hwy MH and charged with operating while under the influence and speeding.
July 30
1:03 a.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 400 block of Third Ave. S. of the theft of items valued at $670.
9:47 p.m. – A 36-year-old La Crosse man and a 41-year-old La Crosse woman were arrested in the 1300 block of Sand Lake Rd. and charged with retail theft of items valued at $399.
July 31
8:35 p.m. – An officer investigated an incident of check cashing fraud in the amount of $3,821.09. in the 600 block of Main St.
Aug. 2
7:49 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 600 block of Main St. of fraud on a financial business in the amount of $4,000.
Holmen Police
July 29
5:33 p.m. – A Holmen teen was cited on Cedar Ave. on firearms/explosives charge.
July 31
8:49 p.m. – A 36-year-old Brownsville, Minn., man was arrested on a warrant at Holmen Dr. and Empire St. and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injury; assist invalid; and dispatched and cancelled en route.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 17 EMS calls, a car fire, a gas odor, a cooking fire, an outdoor burning and a false alarm.
