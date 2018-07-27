Onalaska Police
July 12
3 p.m. – A 29-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows Drive on a probation hold and cited for retail theft and possession of marijuana.
July 13
3:21 a.m. – A 28-year-old La Crosse man was arrested at the intersection of Second Ave. S. and Hickory Street and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and speeding.
July 14
9 p.m. – A 61-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 200 block of Theater Road and charged with operating while under the influence, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and possessing open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
July 15
3:57 p.m. – A 20-year-old Onalaska man was arrested in the 300 block of Locust St. and charged with disorderly conduct and battery.
July 16
1:42 p.m. – An officer took a complaint in the 1000 block of Commercial Court of the theft of movable property valued at $539.
3 p.m. – An Onalaska teen was arrested in the 900 block of Second Ave. N. and charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing and criminal damage to property.
9:47 p.m. – Officers took a complaint in the 1200 block of Crossing Meadows of the theft of a bicycle valued at $150.
July 17
6 p.m. – A 42-year-old La Crosse man was arrested in the 9400 block of State Hwy 16 and charged with theft of items valued at $450, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Holmen Police
July 16
2:34 a.m. – Officers sought a suspect in connection with the theft of items valued at $5,900 from a residence in the 300 block of Kimberly St.
Onalaska Fire
The Onalaska Area Fire Department responded to 20 EMS calls, excluding vehicle accident with injury; three motor vehicle accidents with injuries; a passenger vehicle fire; a water rescue, other; an unauthorized burning; an unintentional detector activation, no fire; a carbon monoxide detector activation, no CO; an extrication from vehicle; and a public service.
Holmen Fire
The Holmen Area Fire Department responded to 18 EMS calls, a vehicle accident; two water flow alarms, a smoke alarm, a camp fire, an incident of burning without permit and assisted person in a locked room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.