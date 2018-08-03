Todd Antony has been elected president of the Onalaska Education Foundation board of directors for the 2018-2019 school year.
Sue Amble will be vice president, Jody Lyon continues as secretary and Kisha Peyer continues as treasurer.
Other returning directors are Shary Birdsong, Josh Lichty, Darla Johnson, Beth Villare, Chris Mathy, Peter Woerpel and Karen Kearns as the past president advisor.
New to the board for this year are Traci Breit, Mindy Carlisle, Debbie Hosch, Jed Kees, Angie Mutch, Thomas Smith and Patricia Stellflue.
The Onalaska Education Foundation Board raises money to support all Onalaska educators and students, both public and private.
Last year’s efforts allowed the foundation to award Claude Deck Innovative Teacher Grants totaling $15,205.
Find more information about the Onalaska Education Foundation at www.onalaskafoundation.org, or on Facebook.
