The School District of Onalaska has received a $58,860 grant from the state Department of Public Instruction to boost mental-health services.
State Superintendent Tony Evers made the announcement Monday.
The purpose of the grant is to improve mental health services to students, in collaboration with community health agencies. A total of $3.25 million was appropriated for these grants and the state received more than $8 million in requests.
In Onalaska, the funding will be used to develop a district‐wide system of access to mental-health services for all students who are in need. This includes a professional development component for staff in the area of mental-health awareness and the opportunity to partner more with local mental-health providers.
Laurie Enos, director of pupil services for Onalaska, said: “Being a recipient of this grant will allow us to better serve the mental-health needs of all our students in the district. We are looking forward to this opportunity.”
