Plum is a 2-year-old, spayed female, Pit Bull Mix who is current on vaccinations.
Who can resist that cute face and those big ears?
Plum is a young girl with a lot of energy. She is looking for an active home to keep her busy.
She keeps her kennel clean at the shelter when let out regularly. She should do well with house training in her new home given time to adjust and a consistent routine.
Plum may do well in a home with another dog. She has a rough play style that not all other dogs would appreciate. We would recommend bringing your dog in for a meet. Plum should live in a home with children at least 8 years old as she can become overly excited and forgets her manners.
She is an outgoing, energetic and overall happy girl. She loves her toys and could play for hours. She needs a home that is committed to giving her the exercise she needs.
Visit Plum or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
