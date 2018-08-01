Elsie is a 12-year-old, spayed female who is current on vaccinations and tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia.
She is a reserved lady looking for a quiet place to settle down.
Elsie can be shy in new situations, but given some time to adjust and lots of gentle love she will be your new best friend.
One of her favorite activities includes napping underneath plenty of nice warm blankets.
She may do well with other calm and respectful pets given proper introductions. She would prefer a home without children.
Visit Elsie or one of the other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday and from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.