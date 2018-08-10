Families from Holmen, Onalaska and the surrounding areas filled Holmen’s Halfway Creek Park Aug. 7 for the fourth annual National Night Out.
Despite threats of rain, an estimated 1,000 people took in the event.
As in the past, this year’s event featured inflatables, kid-friendly games, refreshments and prizes. However, the movie in the band shell was cancelled because of the weather.
The event is sponsored by the Holmen Police Department with support from the village board and Holmen Area Fire Department.
A number of local businesses and organizations were also on hand to greet families, offer activities and provide information about their services.
National Night Out events are held throughout the country to promote police-community partnership and community-building to make neighborhoods safer and better places to live.
