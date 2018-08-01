The West Salem and Barre Co-ed Lions are again joining to help Stuff the Bus with needed school supplies for the 2018-2019 school year.
The event will be 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 18 at Hansen’s IGA in West Salem. A pork chop/brat sandwich sale will also be held with money earned being contributed to the Stuff the Bus program and to the Random Acts Of Kindness fund established by the Lions and the school after last year’s Stuff The Bus sales. This fund is used for the school counselors to purchase needed items for needy students throughout the school year.
The Stuff the Bus program provides school supplies to needy children in West Salem schools.
The West Salem School District will be bulk purchasing many of the small needed supplies for students this year. That's why the Lions Club is asking for some non-traditional school supplies such as hats, mittens, socks and underwear for elementary school age, deodorant and personal items for Middle and High School are needed.
Whole grain cereals, pretzels, crackers and granola bars are needed for snack times. Ear buds are also needed as well as the traditional school supplies.
Check out the new school supply list at www.wsalem.k12.wi.us.
Supplies also will benefit Christ Lutheran School as well as Coulee Region Christian School.
