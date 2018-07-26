ONALASKA — Onalaska officials Wednesday afternoon leaders of Walker Methodist and Roers Cos. to Onalaska Wednesday for the groundbreaking of a 128-unit senior housing facility.
The project is being built at 3800 Emerald Drive East, adjacent to the Festival Foods Support Offices. Roers Cos. of Long Lake, Minn., will own the complex, and Minneapolis-based nonprofit senior care provider Walker Methodist will operate Havenwood of Onalaska, set to open in the fall of 2019.
The building will feature 128 apartments, a fitness center, a restaurant and deli, a salon and more amenities for active older adults.
Features include patio, private dining, underground parking with bike repair station, library and cyber lounge, sun room, community room with full kitchen, fitness center and restaurant-style dining.
Havenwood will offer both independent and assisted-living options.
