Concert to benefit A Place of Grace

Prairie Smoke band

Prairie Smoke band members left to right: Jon Stuttgen, Rita Koch-Thometz, Tom Walter, Betsy Knowles and Erin Hussey.

A benefit concert for A Place of Grace will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the San Damiano Chapel, formerly St. Wenceslaus, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse.

The concert will be introduced by Tom Thibodeau, with music by the band Prairie Smoke. There is no charge, but monetary and nonperishables contributions will be gratefully accepted.

On Christmas Eve 1996, the founders of A Place of Grace received the keys to a house on 919 Hood St. in La Crosse. Nearly 26 years later, this house is still the home for A Place of Grace and its mission to be a house of hospitality for meals and food pantry.

Micheal Zernia, the home's coordinator explains, “A Place of Grace is a community space that was created to fulfill the needs of the community. Unlike many resources, A Place of Grace asks but one thing of its guests and that is to take what they need -- often, but not limited to, food, clothing, toiletries and more. With this attitude of abundance, A Place of Grace is sustained by undercover saints from the community. The model of the house is to treat all who enter as if they are Christ, based on the Catholic Worker movement started by Dorothy Day and the Gospels."

