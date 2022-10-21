The following students were chosen as the September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:
6th Grade
- Gwyn Bowe, child of Shawn Bowe and Deon Michels-Bowe
- Whitney Stuhr, child of Stephanie Carroll and Daniel Stuhr
- Onnalee Wolff, child of James and Kimberly Wolff
7th Grade
- Sydney Oliver, child of Amy and Eric Oliver
- Evie Layland, child of Erika and Nicholas Layland
- Amelia Dewey, child of Kristin and Joshua Dewey
8th Grade
- Nolan Mashak, child of Ryan and Joy Mashak
- Noah Meyer, child of Alexis Brott and Clint Meyer
- Abby Molling, child of Heather and David Molling