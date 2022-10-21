 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School

  • 0

The following students were chosen as the September Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School:

6th Grade

  • Gwyn Bowe, child of Shawn Bowe and Deon Michels-Bowe
  • Whitney Stuhr, child of Stephanie Carroll and Daniel Stuhr
  • Onnalee Wolff, child of James and Kimberly Wolff

7th Grade

  • Sydney Oliver, child of Amy and Eric Oliver
  • Evie Layland, child of Erika and Nicholas Layland
  • Amelia Dewey, child of Kristin and Joshua Dewey

8th Grade

  • Nolan Mashak, child of Ryan and Joy Mashak
  • Noah Meyer, child of Alexis Brott and Clint Meyer
  • Abby Molling, child of Heather and David Molling
+8 
Bowe, Gwyn.jpg

Bowe
+8 
Dewey, Amelia.jpg

Dewey
+8 
Layland, Evie.jpg

Layland
+8 
Mashak, Nolan.jpg

Mashak
+8 
Meyer, Noah.jpg

Meyer
+8 
Molling, Abby.jpg

Molling
+8 
Oliver, Sydney.jpg

Oliver
+8 
Stuhr, Whitney.jpg

Stuhr
+8 
Wolff, Onnalee.jpg

Wolff
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News