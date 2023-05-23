The following students were chosen as the April Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
Eydin Xiong, child of Jimmy and Shoua Vue Xiong
Evelyn Meyer, child of Alexis Brott and Clint Meyer
Colten Gaulke, child of Jessica and Michael Gaulke
7th Grade
Aspyn Archer, child of Jessica and Jared Archer
Jolee Valiska, child of Brian and Tena Valiska
Zackary Anderson, child of Ashley and Mark Anderson
8th Grade
Kaytlynn Lambries, child of Diana and Justin Lambries
Chloe Lawrence, child of Casey and Eric Lawrence
Sophia Prairie, child of Elizabeth and Ryan Allen and Kevin Prairie