 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH | DECEMBER

Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School for December

  • 0

The following students were chosen as the students of the month for November at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

  • Rylan Hendrickson, child of Kari and Corey Hendrickson
  • Marley Roth, child of Amy and Kyle Roth
  • Austin Verthein, child of Amanda and Jay Verthein

7th Grade

  • Tyler Mossman, child of Deanna Mossman and Travis Mossman
  • Nolan Knapmiller, child of Amy and Mark Knapmiller
  • Ian Olson, child of Laura and Kurt Olson

8th Grade

  • Isabel Wang, child of Gang Wang and Yuou Guan
  • Rainna Vue, child of Kazoua Yang and Sue Vue
  • Rylend Tuquero, child of Lindsay and Randy Tuquero

People are also reading…

+8 
Hendrickson, Rylan.jpg

Hendrickson
+8 
Knapmiller, Nolan.jpg

Knapmiller
+8 
Mossman, Tyler.jpg

Mossman
+8 
Olson, Ian.jpg

Olson
+8 
Roth, Marley.jpg

Roth
+8 
Tuquero, Rylend.jpg

Tuquero
+8 
Verthein, Austin.jpg

Verthein
+8 
Vue, Rainna.jpg

Vue
+8 
Wang, Isabel.jpg

Wang
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News