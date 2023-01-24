Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School for December

The following students were chosen as the students of the month for November at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Rylan Hendrickson, child of Kari and Corey Hendrickson
- Marley Roth, child of Amy and Kyle Roth
- Austin Verthein, child of Amanda and Jay Verthein
7th Grade
- Tyler Mossman, child of Deanna Mossman and Travis Mossman
- Nolan Knapmiller, child of Amy and Mark Knapmiller
- Ian Olson, child of Laura and Kurt Olson
8th Grade
- Isabel Wang, child of Gang Wang and Yuou Guan
- Rainna Vue, child of Kazoua Yang and Sue Vue
- Rylend Tuquero, child of Lindsay and Randy Tuquero