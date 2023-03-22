The following students were chosen as the February students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
Cole Zielke, child of Heather and Larry Zielke
Rylee Hoehn, child of Megan and Timothy Hoehn
Zachary Reget, child of Karra Stegen and Andrew Reget
7th Grade
Rylan Beard, child of Kristin Holtz and Nick Reynolds
Jackson Gaulke, child of Jessica and Michael Gaulkeand
Elliot Kamrowski, child of Marissa and Robert Kamrowski
8th Grade
Alyxann Weiss, child of Shannon and Marc Weiss
People are also reading…
Rihanna Robbins, child of William Robbins and Bridget Todd-Robbins
James Fleis, child of Jennifer and Adam Fleis