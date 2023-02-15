The following students were chosen as the January students of the month at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Brynn Hulett, child of Shannon and Ryan Hulett
- Blake Anderson, child of Kelly and Joseph Anderson
- Mikayla Artman, child of Robin and Justin Artman
7th Grade
- Siablias Vang, child of Xeng and Christy Vang
- Olivia Nedoba, child of Michael and Petra Nedoba
- Alayna Wood, child of Carrie and Ryan Roberts and Kyle Wood
8th Grade
- Carter Arneson, child of Joey and Erin Arneson
- Maison Krempansky, child of Jeremy and Rebecca Krempansky
- Blake Okerstrom, child of Julie Okerstrom and Jonathan Okerstrom