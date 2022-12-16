Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School for November

The following students were chosen as the students of the month for November at Holmen Middle School.
6th Grade
- Reese Gamoke, child of Beth and Adam Gamoke
- Macelyn Favre, child of Katie and William Favre
- Izabelle Dummer, child of Jason Dummer and Karla Dummer
7th Grade
- Hannah Kleiner, child of Holly and Samuel Kleiner
- Paige Olson, child of Jennifer and Ryan Olson
- Zeena Ott, child of Svetlana Ott and Robert Ott
8th Grade
- May Nie Vang, child of Kong Meng Vang and Song Xiong
- Cody Mattson, child of Danial and Christy Mattson
- Maya Xiong, child of Pao Xiong and Cheng Her