STUDENT OF THE MONTH | NOVEMBER

Students of the Month at Holmen Middle School for November

From the COLLECTION: Holmen Middle School student of month listings in 2022 series
The following students were chosen as the students of the month for November at Holmen Middle School.

6th Grade

  • Reese Gamoke, child of Beth and Adam Gamoke
  • Macelyn Favre, child of Katie and William Favre
  • Izabelle Dummer, child of Jason Dummer and Karla Dummer

7th Grade

  • Hannah Kleiner, child of Holly and Samuel Kleiner
  • Paige Olson, child of Jennifer and Ryan Olson
  • Zeena Ott, child of Svetlana Ott and Robert Ott

8th Grade

  • May Nie Vang, child of Kong Meng Vang and Song Xiong
  • Cody Mattson, child of Danial and Christy Mattson
  • Maya Xiong, child of Pao Xiong and Cheng Her

