Free men’s health webinar Nov. 30

Learn everything you want to know about men’s health – but may be hesitant to ask – at an upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 12:15–1 p.m. David Yang, M.D., urology expert with Mayo Clinic Health System, will discuss the latest information and treatment options available for common conditions, including frequent urination, enlarged prostate, erectile dysfunction and painful erections. To maintain patient privacy, the Zoom chat feature will be disabled, and participants are hidden throughout the duration of the webinar. Questions can be asked anonymously. Registration is required.