Council Member at Large: Jerome Christenson

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I’ve lived my whole life here in the chunk of Minnesota wedged between Wisconsin and Iowa. I came to Winona in 1970, fresh out of Caledonia High School, lured to Winona State by Prof. Henry Hull’s incomparable tales of exploding steamboats, rampaging buffalo and the ladies of Second Street 'who would go steady for money.' It sounded like an interesting place to live.

"With two rambunctious ragamuffins for granddaughters, I’ve realized that by the time they get to be my age, this brand-new century is going to be darn near over. Like it or not, those girls are going to live in the world we leave ‘em. Right now, that inheritance isn’t looking too promising, but we – you and me and all the rest of us – with imagination, resolve and a commitment to a better future, we can change that, and I intend to try."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"For almost 40 years I’ve made a career out of listening to people. That’s what journalism is – listening to what folks have to say; hearing what concerns them, trying to understand what is important to our community. I can’t count the hours I’ve spent in local government meetings, puzzling over budgets, plans, policies and problems. From incinerators to dredge spoil to annexations to Mount Frac, I’ve been there … listened to it, thought about it, written about it. I’ll take those years of experience at the press table to the council table. I’ll keep on listening, thinking, and probable do some writing as well – conversation goes both ways. For all these years Winona’s been a good place to live … let’s work together to make it even better."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Every member of our community deserves a good place to live, a good place to work, a good place to play. The health, safety, and quality of life of every one of us is — and will be — my top priority.

"I’m not about to say, 'Elect me and I’m gonna do this, or, I’m not gonna do that…' I don’t know what might happen in January, much less what we might have to deal with four years down the road. Nobody predicted the 1965 flood. We didn’t expect the bridge to be closed back in 2008. Three years ago, nobody had heard of COVID.

"All I can truly say is that I’ll use my best judgment, apply my best knowledge and experience, and listen to the advice of the people who have to live with the decisions we, as a council, will make."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Folks are tired of all-or-nothing politics. Tired of politicians digging in and catering to the whims and wishes of a narrow band of supporters rather than working together to find the common-sense solutions to real problems that would benefit us all.

"Any success I had in my career came from a willingness and ability to talk with and listen to folks on all sides of contentious issues. We need to quit yelling at each other, to quit walling ourselves into silos of ideology, identity, and special interest. It’s time we admit we all put our pants on one leg at a time, get hungry every day, and that we all are pretty scared of all those bad things that just might happen. Focusing on what we all have in common will lead us to the common good. For too long that’s been an uncommon goal."