Council Member at Large: Michelle Alexander

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Hello, I am Michelle Alexander. I have proudly served as your Council Person for the last 12 years. I am one of five children, a twin, and an aunt to 21. I am very close with my family and the little ones keep me very busy. I graduated from Winona Sr. High School and WSU. I own a small business in Downtown Winona. I started working with my father, Mike Alexander in 2000 and started my own business in 2002. But to be honest my father had all us kids working in the family business from a very young age.

"You will often see me around Winona volunteering for some of my favorite organizations like Home & Community Options, the History Center, The Sister City Program, and Main Street. I serve on the Coalition of greater Minnesota Cities Board & the Port Authority, and Chairperson of the Sister City Program."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I have committed myself to serving Winona. When I first ran for office, I had three goals; I planned to support arts and culture as a vital part of Winona’s economy, work to have a second train and help create a plan to revitalize the downtown.

"In these efforts, I helped start the Main Street Program & Big Muddy. I served on the High-Speed Rail Commission, the Main Street Steering Committee, and HCO’s fundraising committee and I collaboratively worked with Winona’s partners to make these goals a reality.

"I am actively engaged in the community. Volunteering and supporting the city by serving on local boards, volunteering, and promoting our city.

"I am informed on the issues and am an experienced leader that listens. I have 12 years of history on the city council. This gives me an insight into its functions, budget, & programs allowing me to better serve you."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority will be watching the budget and protecting the community's investment and future. This will allow the city to continue to address our housing and development needs, our aging infrastructure, public safety and to create a plan for replacing and repairing our community assets.

"I will continue to look for areas of collaboration with community partners. Continued collaboration with our non-profit and business partners will help to provide a broad range of opportunities for the community to participate and experience sports, arts, culture, lifelong learning, a healthy environment, as well as trails, water activities, and parks.

"With careful planning the city can accomplish the capital improvement plan, address the cities basic needs, and provide a broad range of opportunities for improvement to the park system, trails, and community beautification."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"In recent community conversations the primary concern has been that government policies are affecting their lives. The recent mandates, tax increases, rising inflation, gas prices, etc. are affecting the way they live and how they can provide for themselves and their families.

"They also are concerned with the police shortage which is not just a local issue but is a statewide and nationwide issue as well.

"To address these concerns, I will continue to work on Winona's housing and development needs, expanding the tax base, keeping taxes low. I would work toward strategic planning that will keep the tax rate level without large changes to the rate every year.

"I will work with the state and other Greater Minnesota cities to address plans to replace our loss of police with policies and plans that incentivize police training and careers. This is a tough issue, but it is vital."