Council Member Ward 4: Amber Buysman

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is Amber Buysman I am an educator, advocate, and mother of two young children. I graduated with honors from South Dakota State University with a B.S in Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and a B.A. in Spanish with a specialization in teaching. Since graduating in 2007 I have spent years teaching and advocating for students and their families both in and outside of the United States. I was born and raised in rural Minnesota and have lived in Winona for the past five years. Since moving to Winona, I have served as the Vice President for the W-K PTA and the Treasurer for the Minnesota State College Southeast Student Senate. I was also selected to be a Lived Experience Leader with Engage Winona to create positive and equitable change for Winona. In addition to my current political endeavors, I am pursuing a nursing degree at Minnesota State College Southeast."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"The fourth ward is a vibrant, diverse community whose residents strive to preserve historically important sites while developing the commerce, safety, and services for Winona. Protecting green space and amplifying marginalized voices have not been a priority under the current stagnant leadership. The city, its budget, the departments, and community operations should represent the socioeconomic needs of the constituents that live here. As your leader, I will use my years of education and advocacy experience to help move Winona towards equity and prosperity."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority is to listen to the concerns of my constituents as those will be my top priority as their elected official. It will open the lines of communication and empower citizens to participate in creating positive, equitable changes to our community."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"I am hearing from the citizens that East End Rec center, the community gardens and the surrounding green space are cherished assets to the community. They desire to see improvements in the budget, programming offered, and its infrastructure. I want the council to revisit the plans they spent 300K to create and use it as a starting point for reimaging its space and programming. We need to find a way to invest in the East End Rec in a manner that meets the needs of the residents of Winona across all demographics. There are also significant concerns about parking downtown. There are many residents in apartments above the downtown business who need long-term parking. However, the council needs to find a solution that does not interrupt the access to short-term parking for patrons of the downtown businesses nor create an undue burden on its taxpayers."