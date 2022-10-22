Council Member Ward 4: George Borzyskowski

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I am a lifelong Winona 4th Ward resident. I am a graduate of Cotter High School and an adjunct instructor in forklift training and safety at SE Technical along with many other training certificates from them. I retired from Peerless chain Company in 2019 after 45 years. I have been 4th Ward council representative since 1999 and serve on the Winona Port Authority and serve as Chairman on the Winona Housing and Redeployment Authority. I am married and have two children and 4 grandchildren."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I am the best candidate for this seat because of my 24 years of experience on the council and my accessibility to the people of ward and the entire city.

"When residents call on me, I listen to their concern and will follow up and get back to them. I take ownership of their concern until we have a resolution to the issue.

"I am a strong advocate of police and fire services. I am open to every idea that comes my way.

"And have an obligation to the people to look at every plan before I say yes or no.

"During my years of serving on the council I have built many good working relationships with people and businesses of the ward and city. I assure you I am not stagnant or complacent but a steady councilman."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority is to represent the needs and the people of the 4th ward and the city of Winona. To make sure our city budget is balanced and providing the essential services to our residents. To continue the chore of working for a fair share of Local Government Aid which is 36% of our General Fund budget. To locate a site where a Public Safety Building can be constructed or find locations where they can be independently located. Keep meeting with our state representatives to secure funding for this project.

"I will continue to work towards a new community center and upgrades to the East End Recreation Center. Work towards expansion of outdoor activities, encourage our growing Arts and Culture growth downtown and throughout our city. Work to continue the mill and overlay of our streets and alleys. Support the police efforts to remove drug dealers from our neighborhoods."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"I am hearing people talk about how they want the drug dealers and users out of their neighborhoods. This is being addressed by our police department and I would work towards forming more neighborhood watch groups. We did this in early 2000 and it was quite successful. People want unkept, abandoned properties cleaned up or torn down. Inspections work with this issue by enforcing the code we have in the books. Railroad crossings are a big concern to many. They feel they need to be upgraded and be safe to cross: Hamilton St. We met with the Railroad about these crossings and all Winona crossings are going to be upgraded or reconstructed. Work on keeping the tax levy as low possible."