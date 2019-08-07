The Tomah City Council will consider approval of two liquor licenses pursuant to the sale of Festival Foods when the Committee of the Whole meets Monday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at Tomah city hall.
The regular council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. It will be begin in closed session to consider personnel issues and property sales before convening into open session.
Molter’s Family Markets LLC has applied for a Class A fermented malt beverage license and a Class A liquor license. Mark Molter purchased the Tomah Festival Foods store in June and intends to continue a grocery operation there. He said last month the transition from Festival to Molter’s should be complete by mid-August.
In other business, the council will vote on a proposal to eliminate two-hour parking signs on new streets lights that will soon be installed. Director of Public Works Kirk Arity said his department wants to reduce sign clutter on existing poles and that two-hour parking limits in Tomah are rarely enforced.
The council will also vote on the creation of a full-time code enforcement officer position. The position had been part-time, but city administrator Roger Gorius is recommending the position become full-time due to the increase in construction activity. The position pays $20.76 per hour, or $43,180 per year.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
