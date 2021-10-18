Counting on Larsh

Collin Larsh has found the best spot one can find as a collegiate kicker.

His coaches, teammates and teams’ fans can trust him to do his job. That hasn’t always been the case for the University of Wisconsin senior kicker, to the point that early in training camp it looked as though he was going to be the Badgers’ backup. But Larsh has been sharp since winning the job for the third fall in a row.

He didn’t attempt a field goal last week against Army, but Larsh sits at 7 of 9 on field goals and 13 of 14 on point-after tries this season. His two field goal misses were a block against Penn State and a 52-yarder against Notre Dame, and Army’s Andre Carter leaped over the offensive line to block an extra point Saturday. He’s also assumed the role of kickoff specialist at times because sophomore Jack Van Dyke has been dealing with an injury the past two weeks. He tallied a touchback, four fair catches and one short return in those six attempts.

“I think what he’s done is he’s really worked at his craft,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “And I think that he’s trusting his fundamentals, he’s trusting himself. He’s into a good rhythm and all that then leads to being more consistent, which we hope for that to continue.”

UW may need Larsh more than ever this week at No. 25 Purdue. The Badgers’ offense hasn’t been clicking for most of the season, but having Larsh be more reliable gives it more chances to score and UW’s stellar defense chances to protect leads.

Larsh never has lacked confidence and the way the season ended in 2020 only furthered the Marshall product’s belief in himself. He made a 30-yard field goal in overtime to give the Badgers a 20-17 win over Minnesota then made all six of his PAT tries in the bowl win over Wake Forest.

Inconsistencies early in his career nearly cost him his position, but he dedicated himself to getting stronger this offseason to make kicking for distance easier. He said UW’s director of strength and conditioning Shaun Snee helped him find the right combination of strength training and stretching to achieve a stronger leg.

“One of my big emphasis after the season last year was let’s get stronger so that I can swing it a lot easier,” Larsh said. “You can think about it like golf — the harder you try to swing at a ball, the less control you have at it. If I could swing 70% at a ball and have it fly a lot straighter, then that would be a lot better. So that’s what I’ve been putting the focus on.”

Adding power to his kicks also has helped him take over the kickoff role for UW, something he hadn’t done since his days at Monona Grove High School.

“You can just go kick it as hard as you can, so it’s totally different approach from what I had in field goals,” Larsh said. “You don’t really have to think about where it goes or if it’s flying straight. You don’t really think about wind, it’s just swing up and trying to kick it far. So I mean it’s a lot of fun, especially because you get to be out there with everybody else. Field goals, it’s kind of you and your holder talking to each other.”

The added work has made Larsh be more selective with the amount of warm-up kicks he attempts on the sideline during games, he said.

Arguably the only thing not going Larsh’s way this season is the fact that he’s not on scholarship. Larsh started as a walk-on in 2017 and still is at that status four years later. Larsh said he’s not frustrated but made clear he would like to be one of UW’s 85 scholarship players.

“They told me as soon as I started playing that I would get put on and it hasn’t happened,” Larsh said. “I got put on scholarship last spring, and then they took it away from me.”

A UW official confirmed that Larsh was put on scholarship for the spring semester this year. UW had a scholarship that wasn’t being used after accounting for players who transferred, graduated or left early for the NFL, and the team’s early enrollees. When that happens, rather than allow the scholarship not be filled, UW will give it to a walk-on player for the semester, according to the official.

To be put on that scholarship this spring, Larsh had to sign paperwork that made him aware the scholarship was for that semester only.

UW has lost three scholarship running backs this season, but those scholarships can’t be transferred to players still on the team, per NCAA rules. They can be awarded to players for the spring semester if they’re still vacant.

“Hopefully someday,” Larsh said about getting a scholarship. “There’s nothing you can do about it. It comes down to a numbers game.”

Allen earns Big Ten honor

UW freshman tailback Braelon Allen won the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week award after his performance against Army. Allen had 108 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries, giving him back-to-back game with 100 yards. He’s the first UW freshman to accomplish that feat since Jonathan Taylor in 2017.

“It’s definitely cool to see that, definitely a confidence booster,” Allen said. “I can’t thank my O-line and my coaches enough.”

Allen is the Badgers’ first Freshman of the Week winner since Graham Mertz for his five-touchdown performance against Illinois in 2020.

From the infirmary

The Badgers’ listed senior offensive tackle Logan Bruss, sophomore tight end Clay Cundiff, senior inside linebacker Mike Maskalunas and sophomore outside linebacker Spencer Lytle as questionable for the Purdue game.

Junior tight end Jack Eschenbach, freshman inside linebacker Jordan Turner and sophomore outside linebacker Aaron Witt are out.

