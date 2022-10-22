County Attorney: Karin Sonneman

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Name: Karin Sonneman

"Party: Elected Winona County Attorney is a non-partisan position.

"Family: I’m an identical twin, born in Minneapolis, grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. Spent every summer at grandparents’ farm in Wahkon, Minnesota. Married to attorney Karl Sonneman since 1984. In 1990 moved from St. Paul to Winona, Karl’s hometown, opened a law firm together and raised our three (now adult) children.

"Education: J. D. from William Mitchell School of Law (now Mitchell-Hamline). Worked fulltime at the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission while in law school. B.A., Economics, University of Maryland and played on the women’s field hockey team. M. S. Agricultural Economics, University of Minnesota. 3rd Judicial District Assistant Public Defender from 1990 to 2010.

"Community Involvement: Serve on council at First Congregational Church in Winona. Sing in the choir. For over 30 years have played French horn in Winona Municipal Band; alto horn in Winona Brass Band."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I am currently serving my 12th consecutive year as the elected Winona County Attorney. Each day, I am humbled and honored to serve the citizens of Winona County in the dual roles of chief criminal prosecutor and corporate counsel for Winona County.

"The duties and responsibilities of this office are extensive, varied, and critical to the efficient and effective administration of justice, the delivery of county government services, and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars.

"I have skillfully handled these complex and demanding duties and responsibilities, by providing traditional criminal prosecutions, smart-on-crime criminal justice reform programs, and providing sound legal advice on civil law matters to the County Board and County departments.

"I am an experienced County Attorney. Every day at work I bring a collaborative spirit, a pragmatic approach, and a strong work ethic. I will continue to do this if elected to a fourth term as County Attorney."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"I will continue to work with community partners in the criminal justice fields, but also with the community-at-large (education, human services, local government, mental health services, citizens with lived experiences, and others in a systems and strategic approach to (1) address mental health and substance abuse affecting criminal justice involved individuals; (2) with those same community partners, continue our work to establish and foster early intervention and prevention programs, especially in areas of juvenile substance abuse and mental health; and (3) working to sustain those programs, including our Treatment Court of Winona County and the Winona County Re-Entry Assistance Program Plus."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"The violent crime that occurs with greater frequency in our most populated cities and urban areas - - crimes such as car-jackings, shootings, assaults, and murders is a concern I read about. But in Winona County, I do not hear those same concerns from citizens. Our local criminal justice system, including the Winona County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement throughout the County, my office, and the Winona City Attorney’s Office, effectively respond to, investigate, and prosecute crimes. In Winona County, we also provide public safety by working with community partners to provide mental health crisis response and alcohol, drug, and mental health treatment, counseling, and interventions so that citizens in our cities and townships in Winona County don’t experience that same frightening level of criminal activity found in some metro areas of Minnesota. I will continue this work to provide public safety in Winona County."