County Auditor/Treasurer: Chelsi Wilbright

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I grew up south of Lewiston the oldest of 9. I loved growing up in a large family and we are all still very close. From a young age, I was taught the values of hard work and fiscal responsibility. I got my first job at the age of 16 and have worked full time since graduating high school, often holding multiple jobs – even while attaining my degrees. I met my husband about 10 years ago and we’ve been married since 2018. I’ve also been a member of the Air Force reserves since 2013."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"As deputy Auditor-Treasurer since 2020, I am familiar with the responsibilities of the office and enjoy the work we do. The A/T’s office is tasked with a broad range of responsibilities including tax calculation and distribution, administering elections, maintaining parcel records & acting as the custodian for county funds. Given the complexity of the role, having someone who is experienced in these tasks is essential. I hold a Bachelors in Finance and have attained certification with the State of MN for property tax calculation. I’ve also taken courses on reading legal descriptions to aid in our land records responsibilities. My service in the Air Force Reserves has given me an edge as well. Through my service, I’ve taken valuable teamwork, leadership, & development courses and have had opportunities to lead at varying levels including serving as the program manager for a squadron of over 300 individuals while deployed."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"If elected, I plan to be a hands-on Auditor-Treasurer, not just a supervisor/manager. I feel it’s important for the department head to be the subject matter expert. My time working as Deputy Auditor-Treasurer along with my BS in Finance have set me up to be just that. My priorities in the A/T roll would be customer service, transparency and ensuring we continue to do our jobs in accordance with applicable laws and statutes. I also value continual improvement and will collaborate on ways we can be more efficient."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"As the tax collectors, we hear a lot of concern over rising property taxes. Unfortunately, we are the middleman when it comes to property taxes. The Auditor-Treasurer is responsible for calculating, collecting and distributing property taxes based on the approved levies from schools, cities/townships, county, state rates (if applicable,) and special taxing districts (if applicable.) The A/T has no authority over the levies from schools, cities/townships, special taxing districts or state rates and has very minimal input on the county budget. That being said, the A/T office will still do its part by being fiscally responsible for all dollars within its budget."