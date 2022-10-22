County Auditor/Treasurer: John Eger

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is John Eger and I’m running for the non-partisan post of Winona County Auditor-Treasurer. I’ve been a Winona resident since 1975 when my parents moved us here from the twin cities. Since that time, I’ve only lived outside of Winona for 5 years.

"I did my undergrad work at WSU in political science and English. I will complete a master’s degree in education leadership in December 2022. I have more than 20 years business experience in Sales, Marketing, Product Development, Project/Program Management, Customer Service Management and Training. I’ve managed people and departments in the private sector from 3 to 15 people.

"I’ve been a substitute teacher for District 861 for almost 5 years and an adjunct Sales & Marketing. I live in Winona with my two dogs."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I have experience in running a department with 3 to 15 people. My work experience and qualifications demonstrate my leadership and management skills. For these reasons I would be a great asset to Winona County government."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"People are the greatest asset any organization has. I would meet with the employees in the department as a group and individually. I’d be looking for their opinions on what’s working and what’s not. I’ve found that by listening, you can make very positive changes in a short period of time. I’d also make sure everyone has the training and skills plus any additional software and hardware to do their jobs as effectively as possible. I have well over a decade of teaching, training development, and implementation experience to accomplish this.

"Second, I would work to improve our customer service using technology for all areas in the office for the people of Winona County. This would include the development of a plan for 2023 & 2024 with achievable and measurable goals."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"I’m hearing a lot about purging the voter rolls. The office currently does this bi-annually, but I think there are many other things we should be looking at to check our record of registered voters. From what I know, the county compares a state of Minnesota list of deceased people back on driver’s licenses. This perhaps would be an expense. I do hear about the proposed tax increases taxes. I would use volunteers for this.

"Second, and more surprisingly, a lot of people have asked me about the current practice of using employees of the Auditor-Treasurers office to serve as election judges and on the ballot board. While perfectly legal, I find this practice to be a conflict of interest. I don’t think the people working behind the scenes to make our elections happen should also be judging ballots or setting policy on the ballot board."