County Commissioner District 1: Chris Meyer

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I grew up on a small dairy farm in Northern MN. We were poor but I had a quintessential Minnesota upbringing showing livestock in 4-H, selling girl scout cookies from my bike, haying in the summer, and canning vegetables from the garden. I was the first of my family to get a college degree and moved back to Minnesota to start what was a 30-year career at General Mills in IT. I’ve lived in Winona County for 25 years, first telecommuting and then retiring 10 years ago. We live in the East End of Winona, where my husband Paul grew up. I love bicycling, paddling, and hiking the bluffs. I also love the kind and volunteering community here."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I’m the Incumbent District 1 County Commissioner, seeking a 2nd term. Above all other commitments, I ran for County Board in 2018 with a goal of service not a fixed agenda. I make information-based decisions, using the best details I can gather. Information not ideology is what I use to determine the best course of action. I do attend a lot of meetings, but also fundraisers, awards luncheons, and events to meet people where they are and hear their concerns. I’ve also knocked on all 3000+ doors in my district seeking input. My personal passion is sustainability, which is not just about the environment. We need businesses to provide jobs, and we need workers to take those jobs, and we need clean air and water to support our businesses and residents. I want our kids and grandkids to have the same great quality of life as we have today!"

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"I'm running for re-election with the following goals for Winona County:

"Lets support our Soil and Water Conservation District financially so that they can advocate and implement best farming practices to reverse the trend of ground and surface water nitrate contamination. Though Winona has an economy many times larger than some of our surrounding counties we fund our SWDC at lower levels.

"We need to improve the delivery of Health and Human Services programming. The last 6 years have focused on revenue recovery from the state, which is important, but now the county needs to improve access to services for our residents.

"Winona County should improve collaboration with the cities inside our borders on joint needs. Planning together for housing, workforce, child care, economic development, or mental health crisis services improves the chances that we can all move forward together."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"During this campaign season I’ve knocked on over 3000 doors in my constituency and protecting dogs at breeding facilities is the issue that people brought up most often. I would like to see us do more. At a minimum making sure that dog breeding facilities that have county land use permits have also gotten their state and federal licenses. Because the state and federal government have taken responsibility for animal welfare, if the owner didn’t get those licenses, then no animal welfare checks take place. We had this exact situation in recent years. Our staff tells us that based on case law the county is not required to consider animal welfare, my question is if we can and to what extent? In addition, if we were to consider animal welfare then what would be the cost and the requirements? I hope we can explore this question in the next year."