County Commissioner District 1: Ken Fritz

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"My name is Ken Fritz. I am the former Winona County Administrator. I have over forty years serving the public in a variety of management roles. I retired in 2021 from Winona County and want to use my experience and expertise to give back to Winona County.

"I grew up in Rock Falls, Illinois, a small steel mill town surrounded by farms. My father was an electrician and my mother worked at the high school library.

"I have Master's degrees in both Public Administration and Business Administration. I’m married to my lovely wife Karen Fritz. We have three grown children and four grandchildren."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"The current dynamic between Board members is not productive. The Board needs to work harder to find common ground to mold decisions.

"My education and extensive experience coupled with my knowledge of the County gives me a unique perspective from which to help the Broad reach reasonable decisions."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priority is to bring back civil and productive discussions. For too long the County Board has been split and decisions made by the same majority. This dynamic needs to change. A house divided cannot stand."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"The top concerns I’ve heard center around business, mandates, and voting integrity. Businesses see the County not as a partner but a hurdle to development. We need to better understand the needs of business and let them guide the actions of the County's economic development efforts and regulations if appropriate.

"People are also concerned that certain members of the Board supported government overreach during the pandemic. The County Board is also the Community Health Board (CHB). While the CHB sought insight from County staff they do not have a formal mechanism to get input from local health professionals. I would like to see the County create an advisory board made up of doctors with differing views. Further, the County should avoid mandates and foster voluntary compliance which retains personal medical liberty.

"Lastly, voters are concerned with voting Integrity but don’t believe the majority of the County Board listens to their concerns. I believe it’s important for the County to do everything it can to provide transparency into the voting process and plug any potential vulnerabilities even if there is no evidence of problems. Voters need to be confident their vote will count."