County Commissioner District 2: Dwayne Voegeli

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I have one of the greatest jobs in the world. I am a teacher. I have taught Social Studies at WSHS for the last 27 years. My wife is Denine. My son is Tristan and my daughter is Danneka. I was born and raised on a fourth generation dairy farm. I have a B.A. in International Politics from George Washington University and a Masters in Education from Saint Mary’s University. I previously served on the County Board from 2002-2010. I helped develop the Economic Development Authority (EDA) and Drug Treatment Court. I worked to make County Government more user friendly and more transparent. I am active with the Winona Sheltering Network, the Winona Interfaith Council, and other community groups. There is more information on my campaign web page - dwaynevoegelicountyboard.org."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"First of all, my opponent, Jerry Obieglo, is a good guy. I want to thank him for his service to the country and community. We each bring strengths to the table. Here are some of my strengths. I have proven leadership skills. I will hit the ground running on day one. I am a former Winona Teacher of the Year and one of the Ten Finalists for the Minnesota State Teacher of the Year Award. I received the American Legion Teacher Award for Southeast Minnesota. I have received an award from the Winona FFA. I am active in many community groups that help people - the homeless, refugees, and others. Government can not solve all of the world’s problems. I enjoy working with churches, businesses, non-profits, and others to get things done."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Simply put, to serve others. Everything else flows from that. I am a person of faith. I believe that everyone is sacred and holy. I believe that we can help make the world a better place."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Many people are tired of all the negative ads and the anger on social media. We need to tone down the political rhetoric. We need to spend less time on our phones and more time talking with real people. Leaders should help unite people, not divide them. Our democracy is being pulled apart by some groups and media. We can help solve that problem in our little corner of the universe. We need to listen more and be more respectful. We need to seek out people with different points of view. We need to let science and facts drive our decisions, not politics and social media. We need to seek common ground and get things done. Fear and anger are powerful forces. Sadly, these are driving many groups and politicians. We are better than that. Love, understanding, faith, and common sense can overcome fear and anger."