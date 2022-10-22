County Commissioner District 2: Jerry Obieglo

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"My thirty-six years of experience in Winona County working with many departments within the County and other support agencies gives me an advantage as to how operations, communications, and budgets function. At this time law enforcement is experiencing a shortage of qualified individuals seeking positions in that career field. Winona County has a new Detention Center which will be completed and operational within a year. Having a retired law enforcement officer on the board should assist with recruitment. I have held leadership positions and have had as many as thirty-three personnel, that I was responsible for training and management. The position of County Commissioner is non-partisan, I'm a Constitutionalist and believe no one should be cancelled, all voices, concerns and opinions need to be heard."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Public safety along with clean drinking water is very important to all citizens. My experience with the programs used to reduce recidivism such as treatment court and Veterans Court will have my full support. I believe there is room for business growth in our County as long as all environmental pre-cautions have been met."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Citizens are very concerned about how our elections are handled.

"Transparency is very important, anyone who has had their credit card or social media account tampered with knows the possibility can also affect an election result. The County Board needs to be working closely with the County Auditor to ensure all pre-cautions are met, and all parties are satisfied with the procedure. I will support and defend a safe and transparent election process. Safe drinking water is another concern, I have had conversations with Land Stewardship Project representatives and understand their mission. Caps on number of animals and feedlot safety is directly related to the safe drinking water issue. The possibility of an increase for those Farmers which are in the position to handle more and increase their operation needs to be and open conversation."