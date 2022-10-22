County Commissioner District 5: Bob Redig

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Bob Redig. Running for 5th district Winona County Commissioner. I've lived and farmed in Wilson township almost 76 years. Graduated from district 99 country school, Cotter high school, and SMU of MN and beyond. Over 40 years in business as an Electrical Contractor."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I have served 6 years on the planning commission and am presently on the Board of Adjustment so am familiar with county government operations.

"Being a strong supporter of Democracy, I'm running so voters have a real choice. Also, I believe in term limits so I promise, win or lose, to not run for more than 4 or 5 more terms."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"First order of business would be to open a scientific reevaluation of the animal unit cap once all litigation ends as the Daley farm can never get a variance as they do not meet the findings."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Probably most citizen concerns are quality of waters, drinking and streams."