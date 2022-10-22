County Commissioner District 5: Marcia Ward

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Marcia Ward, married, 4 grown adult children and 6 grandchildren.

"Education- Bachelor Science Business Administration from the University of Minnesota.

"Lived in rural Winona county since 1979, Nodine. Retired small business owner, rural landowner and farmer."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I am humbled to have served the 5th district and with years of experience I have gained valuable knowledge of how county government works, built relationships with State Legislators and other county commissioners across the state that are critical for the future of Winona County government partnerships will be key to future projects and programs. Even with experience hard questions and homework needs to constantly be done to get good information to make good decisions, I have always done the homework and will keep asking the questions."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Top immediate priority is to work with our local State Legislators to obtain legislative authority to add a 1/4 cent sales tax to fund the new jail bonds and then as part of the process we need to get an approved voter referendum passed vs. putting this all on local property taxes."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Finding a balance between property taxes and the growing public demand for services. Much of what counties do is required mandates by the state of Minnesota but either unfunded or underfunded. Property taxes are a regressive tax with no relationship as to how to pay. The relationship between increased valuations and increased property taxes has people very concerned with their personal finances, I have a lot of constituents on fixed incomes. Balance is key to much of the work counties do."