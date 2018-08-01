The Monroe County Fair completed another five-day run at Tomah Recreation Park Sunday.
Except for a brief rain shower Thursday, Monroe County Agricultural Society president Chris Schreier said the weather was pleasant and paved the way for healthy crowds.
“It was excellent − great weather, great turnout,” Schreier said. “Overall, attendance was great, especially Friday.
The 2018 edition featured the traditional judging of live animals, produce, canned goods, flowers and displays but also added new events this year, such as human foosball.
“For something new, we got a good response (with foosball),” Schreier said. “I think it has room to grow.”
Grandstand shows included two nights of rodeo, including the first year of ranch rodeo, and the return of Motokazie.
A highlight of the fair occurred Saturday morning, when a ceremony was held to dedicate two barns to Robert Habelman and the late Steve Doll.
A major attraction for Sunday’s lineup was a car show put on by Tomah American Legion Post 201 (see page A1).
Schreier was happy with the attendance Sunday, when the gate fee was waived.
“Sunday is usually a wind-down day, but we had great attendance right up until closing,” he said.
