County Recorder: Bob Bambenek

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"Lifelong resident of Winona County. Graduate of Winona Senior High School, Winona State University and attended classes at St. Mary’s University. Prior to being elected as the Winona County Recorder, I spent 5 years working in Radio & TV News and reporting for the La Crosse Tribune. Currently, I am active in many city and county organizations including the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors, Winona Civic Association, Winona County Fair, Winona County Historical Society, Steamboat Days, Kiwanis and Rotary Club. I have served as President of the Winona Civic Association and Vice President of Winona County Historical Society. Currently, I am presently serving as Recognition Program Chair for the Winona County Fair.

"In the MN County Recorder’s Association, I have served as President, Legislative Chair and District Chair. Presently, I am serving on the new Technology Committee of the Association."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"Prior experience as County Recorder and my interest to serve the public in this position."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Fraud Notification Software for installation in the database of the Winona County Recorder’s Office. Real estate owners in the county can subscribe to be notified by email when a recording takes place on their property. The notification is intended to provide notice of a transaction that has been recorded in the potential event of fraudulent activity. The owner can immediately determine the validity of the recording and take the necessary action."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"Tax payers are interested in up-to-date recording and retrieval programs assuring real estate, deeds, marriages and other records are accurately processed and available to intended parties as needed. Completion of imaging 1.3 million records adds to the expediency of the process for citizens of the county. The Recorder and co-workers strive to provide exceptional, time-efficient service to county residents."