County Sheriff: Charles Rolbiecki

"I was born and raised in Winona County. In my younger years, many saw me at the family business – Bass Camp Restaurant and Resort. I graduated from Winona Senior High and then Winona State University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement.

"I have been in law enforcement for over 22+ years. Currently, I oversee the civil processing unit, the water patrol unit, coordinate services with various internal and external departments, take many calls for service, and complete various tasks at the public’s requests.

"Hannah and I still reside in rural Minnesota city with our three children and our dog Max. We enjoy the outdoors. I especially enjoy hunting and fishing. I am a member of Ducks Unlimited Winona Chapter, Mississippi Backwater Fishing Angler Club, volunteer assistant coach for the Lewiston Altura High School Trap Shooting team, and a member of the Winona Civic Association."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"I believe that I am the best candidate not only due to my education and exemplary years of service, but because I have been on the front lines of law enforcement for the past 22+ years. I have been out responding to calls, listening to citizen concerns, and assisting our residents with their problems. I understand both the challenges that our citizens face as well as the struggles that our officers experience. Due to this insight, my energy, and my fresh approach to problem solving, I believe that I can better lead our staff, as well as implement changes, that can better position our department to successfully meet the ever-evolving needs of the public.

"I will be a hands-on sheriff, leading by example. I will continue to be visible, accountable, and transparent in the community listening to the citizens and assisting officers with responding to the needs of all."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"Some of the toughest calls that our department handles are calls for people needing mental health services. We receive these difficult calls every day. The services available in Winona County are very limited which often forces us to resort to Rochester or other cities to take severe cases.

"Through my practice as a hands-on sheriff, one of my goals is to work towards implementing a better collaborative system with health care professionals locally to meet the mental health needs of our citizens. Some of my ideas include officer training, devising ways to for crisis workers to be involved with us in the field, and finding ways to better handle response calls on site. It is my goal that we can learn to better assist citizens that need mental health services, especially on repeated calls, and find a way to diminish the frustration of all involved."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"A frustration that I have heard is that citizens want cases more thoroughly investigated and offenders charged rather than cases being pled or dropped. While the County Attorney’s office makes these determinations, I do believe that we can spend more time on cases, conduct more follow ups, and collaborate better with the county attorney’s office. This will ensure that we are presenting solid cases and establishing a better chain of communication between all. Communication is key and we can all do a better job of it.

"Another concern that I have faced is citizen fear for the lack of medical and fire services available in our rural areas. Many organizations are suffering from employment shortages. I want to establish a multi-service committee to examine unique staffing solutions that includes how we can assist with these crises calls as well as ensure we have adequate staffing for the Sheriff’s department."