County Sheriff: Ron Ganrude

Please write a short introduction about yourself.

"I grew up in Caledonia, MN, where I was inspired to pursue Law Enforcement because of a school assembly learning about the profession. I then graduated from Rochester Community College in 1979 with a Criminal Justice Degree. This is where I met my wife, Tomomi of 41 years. We have three children and five grandchildren.

"I have been an active member of the St Charles Lion’s Club (21 Years) and serve as the treasurer. I also collaborate with Project FINE in Winona and am a member of the St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, the NRA, Ducks Unlimited and the Winona Civic Association (20 years)."

Why are you the best candidate for this seat?

"To answer directly, I’m experienced, well-trained and know how to lead, collaborate, and achieve results. My record proves this.

"I have over 42 years of law enforcement experience, working my way through the ranks. I’ve been the city patrol officer, deputy on patrol, the night shift lieutenant, the jail administrator, dispatch supervisor, Chief Deputy, and Sheriff.

"I average over 60 training hours per year while a peace officer’s license requires 48 hours over three years. I attend the annual Sheriff’s Conference to stay abreast of law changes and network with others in the profession.

"I also have a record of proven success. I work with local and statewide agencies, and others to do what is best for the County. Examples of my successes include but are not limited to:

Securing Project Lifesaver

Developing a body camera policy

Deploying body cameras and

Securing the construction of a new jail."

What would be your top priority to act on if elected?

"My top priorities include ensuring public safety and completing the jail project.

"A Sheriff’s primary duty is preserving the peace. Under my leadership, Winona County has not experienced the increased violent crime rates seen throughout the country.

"I’ll continue this trend and the pursuit of creative public safety. For example, I joined the Internet Crimes against Children taskforce to reduce the risk of child sexual assault. I also added an investigator to address the problem of drugs and another to assist with Treatment Court, as incarceration alone does not solve the complexity of chemical dependency.

"The Winona County Citizen’s Advisory Committee recommended Winona County build a new detention facility. The County adopted this recommendation, and construction of the facility began with completion projected for 2023. I want to keep continuity in this and see it through. After construction, I want to ensure efficient and effective operations within the detention facility."

What are you hearing from citizens as their top one or two concerns? How do you plan on addressing them?

"The first most commonly heard concern is regarding speeding. I have and will continue to deploy a speed monitor trailer, a portable speed monitor sign, and assign deputies on extra patrols and use a stationary radar. The speed monitors work well to remind drivers of their speed and the extra patrols increase visibility of deputies in the community reducing speeding.

"The second most commonly heard concern is regarding the suspected drug activities throughout the County. The Sheriff’s Office has two specialized Narcotics Taskforce Investigators assigned to address drug related complaints and activity. As the City Police Department no longer have investigators assigned specifically to narcotics much of the drug related activity has fallen on the Sheriff’s Office. I have and will continue to encourage people to report suspect drug activity. I will work and support my investigators in anyway in order for them to do their job effectively."