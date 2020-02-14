Couple up in a romantic bedroom

A couple’s bedroom should be the kind of place that inspires romance, invites relaxation and speaks to their relationship. Creating a romantic sanctuary makes a great project to do together. Best of all, after the kids are in bed, it’ll be the place the two of you have as your own private escape that doesn’t require a reservation or finding a babysitter.

Romantic inspiration

Almost every couple has a room at a hotel or inn that has sparked their romantic fires.

Take your cues from a past romantic rendezvous for recreating that magic in your own home. Think about how the room made you feel and what it looked like. Maybe it was a sultry wall color.

If so, look at colors that you can employ in your bedroom that speak to rest and romance.

If a complete paint job isn’t possible, try painting the wall behind the bed to get the look in a couple of hours instead of a couple of days.

Bed vision

The fastest way to change your bedroom is to change the bed. The bed is always the focal point in any room, and one bed that stands apart in the romance department is a canopy bed.