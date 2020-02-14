Couple up in a romantic bedroom

A couple’s bedroom should be the kind of place that inspires romance, invites relaxation and speaks to their relationship. Creating a romantic sanctuary makes a great project to do together. Best of all, after the kids are in bed, it’ll be the place the two of you have as your own private escape that doesn’t require a reservation or finding a babysitter.
Romantic inspiration
Almost every couple has a room at a hotel or inn that has sparked their romantic fires.
Take your cues from a past romantic rendezvous for recreating that magic in your own home. Think about how the room made you feel and what it looked like. Maybe it was a sultry wall color.
If so, look at colors that you can employ in your bedroom that speak to rest and romance.
If a complete paint job isn’t possible, try painting the wall behind the bed to get the look in a couple of hours instead of a couple of days.
Bed vision
The fastest way to change your bedroom is to change the bed. The bed is always the focal point in any room, and one bed that stands apart in the romance department is a canopy bed.
Canopy beds are always a romantic option, but they don’t have to look like something out of the Palace of Versailles. There are plenty of smart and sophisticated canopy beds that are luxurious without going overboard.
The Moyers Upholstered headboard (www.allmodern.com) is contemporary with a dash of romance.
You can even relax and watch TV in bed together, and it comes in a variety of finishes.
Bed dressing
Once you’ve found the bed that stirs your romantic passions, it’s time to outfit it with sumptuous five-star hotel linens
. A soft mattress cover, a fluffy cloud of pillows and a billowy comforter is all anyone could want for some sweet pillow talk. Look no further than your favorite hotel line of sheets and bedding.
Hotels like the Four Seasons know that guests want to take their dreamy hotel experience home with them, and they can. Look for luxe linens at shop.fourseasons.com or recreate the Westin Heavenly Bed with sheets and mattresses like those used at Westin hotels (www.westinstore.com).
Luxe treatment
Once the bed has been outfitted with dream-inducing linens, look to add other sumptuous touches such as a fur throw to snuggle under.
Introduce textures that are sensual and beg to be touched; consider a velvet bench at the foot of the bed.
The Deckard Upholstered Bench (www.birchlane.com) will be a soft spot to slip on shoes or sit together.
Up above, take out the ceiling fan or flush mount ceiling fixture and replace it with a dreamy chandelier. F
or more sparkle, add a dimmer switch to create a romantic mood with lighting.
Add duality to your bedroom by adding matching lamps and side tables. Finish your room with a moody piece of artwork over a dresser and be sure to add a picture lamp above set on a timer. This small accent adds ambiance and an upscale touch.
For more information, contact Kathryn Weber through her website, www.redlotusletter.com.