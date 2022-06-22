 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HACC to host 'Story Circle: Wedding Bells'

story circle at HAcc

The photo from Barb Anderson’s photo album

 Contributed photo

The Holmen Area Historical Society and its partner, the Holmen Area Community Center, invite you to “Story Circle: Wedding Bells.”

Each July we gather for a Story Circle. We hope you’ll come with a story about your wedding or that of friends or family. The telling will be accompanied by a display of vintage wedding attire and traditional wedding bars. We’ll begin at 6 pm Monday, July 11, at Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive. Note that this is the second Monday, due to the July 4 holiday.

