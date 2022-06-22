HACC to host 'Story Circle: Wedding Bells'

The Holmen Area Historical Society and its partner, the Holmen Area Community Center, invite you to “Story Circle: Wedding Bells.”
Each July we gather for a Story Circle. We hope you’ll come with a story about your wedding or that of friends or family. The telling will be accompanied by a display of vintage wedding attire and traditional wedding bars. We’ll begin at 6 pm Monday, July 11, at Holmen Area Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive. Note that this is the second Monday, due to the July 4 holiday.