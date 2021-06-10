Cousins an 'open book' for Mond

“I heard Tom Brady, when that TV show came out that was called ‘The Brady Six,’ where it talked about the people who were drafted ahead of him and followed their journeys, Tom, at one point, he was quoted as saying, ‘I watch myself on film, and to this day, I still don’t feel like I’m that good.’ And I really felt that sentiment,” Cousins said. “When he said it, I was in college, but I understood what he meant. And now going back and watching my career, I would echo that sentiment. I’ve watched myself in ‘12 and ‘13-14 and think, ‘Man, I’m such a better quarterback now. I can’t believe that the coaches didn’t just cut me when I did that and made that mistake. I can’t believe they were patient with me.’

“Because nowadays looking back, it would just be unacceptable to myself, allowing myself to play that way or make that read or make that throw or that decision. What just jumps out as the players you play with. You realize that the way Pierre Garcon ran a route or DeSean Jackson ran a route, that affects the way you play and the way you think, and then you come to a new team and you’re trying to tell Adam Thielen to run a route that way, and he’s saying, ‘No, I don’t do it that way.’ So just the process of learning those players and understanding that you always have to be aware of what your teammates do well.”