Cover crops can significantly reduce erosion, suppress weeds, and build soil health. Oats planted with alfalfa is a cover crop that has been used for decades for these cover crop benefits.
Dairy farmers often like the idea of using cover crops after corn silage because they have seen the soil loss that can occur when soil is left bare and open to the explosive erosion of heavy rainfall. However, dairy farms often have little time available after corn silage harvest to plant cover crops because of manure applications and grain harvest. Two field days are being held on fast and easy methods of cover crop establishment after corn silage. These field days will feature information and planting demonstrations on cover crop seeding methods that fit short planting windows.
The first field day will be held Thursday, Sept. 13, at the Chad Sime farm, 16451 Freeman Road, Gays Mills. The field site is located just northeast of Mt. Sterling. Cover crop seeding will be demonstrated by Jay Aspenson and Don Boland. Ted Bay, Wallace Center Farm coordinator, Mark Weihing, agronomy/farm management consultant, and Adam Kramer, agronomist with Black Sand Granary will present information on establishing cover crops after winter wheat and corn silage with guidelines for achieving the best performance. Dave Troester, county conservationist for Crawford County, will provide a conservation update on the aerial fly-over seeding program.
The second field day will be held Friday, Sept. 14, at German Valley Dairy, S2745A Kahler Lane, Hillsboro. This field site is located east of Hillsboro. Daniel Wolf, Scenic Bluffs Equipment, and United Cooperative will be demonstrating cover crop seeding methods. Ted Bay and Mark Weihing will again be presenting information on managing cover crop establishment and manure applications on cover crop acres. Several seeding methods were used to establish cover crops after winter wheat and these cover crop stands will be featured at the field day. Ben Wojahn, county conservationist for Vernon County, will provide a conservation update.
The field days are free of charge and will run from 10 a.m. to noon with lunch provided. Reservations are required to reserve adequate meals and the registration deadline is Sept. 10. Call Sarah at 608-637-5480 to register for the field day event you plan to attend.
