COVID-19, activities director position lead Tomah School Board agenda

The COVID-19 virus will be on the agenda when the Tomah School Board holds its regular monthly meeting Monday, March 16 at 7 p.m. at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The agenda says board members will receive an “update on the impact of coronavirus on schools and possibility of limited student travel out of state.”

Since the agenda was released, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered that all public and private schools be shut down effective Wednesday, March 18.

Also on the agenda during closed session is approval of the contract for the school district’s new activities director. Long-time activities director Tom Curran is retiring effective June 30.

The closed session will also consider compensation for the superintendent’s position. The district is in the process of replacing superintendent Cindy Zahrte, who will retire effective June 30. The three finalists are scheduled to appear during a March 18 forum starting at 6 p.m. in the Tomah High School auditorium.

Other agenda items during open session include: