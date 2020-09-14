COVID-19 cases in Monroe reach 310; cases spike in La Crosse

The seven-day positivity rate is up to 28.57%, up from 19.96% on Saturday and 15.68% a week ago. The 14-day rate is up to 23.57%, up from 19.62% on Saturday and 15.62% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 7.21%, a figure that was still below 6% on Wednesday.

Statewide, 1,582 new cases were reported Sunday, according to the DHS.

Sunday’s cases bring the average for the past seven days to 1,142 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 837 daily cases.

Wisconsin has now reported a total of 89,185 cases of COVID-19.

The daily count of new cases has remained high since Thursday, when DHS reported 1,547 new cases, which set a new daily record at the time.

