COVID-19 cases in Monroe reach 310; cases spike in La Crosse

COVID-19 cases continue to rise modestly in Monroe County while exploding to the west.
Monroe County reported three new cases Friday — a male in his 40s, a male in his 70s and a female in her 50s. Those numbers came one day after the county reported four cases — a female 15-19, a female in her 30s, a female in her 70s and a male in his 60s.
The latest cases bring the county's total since mid-March to 310. There were 19 active cases at the end of the day Friday, none of which required hospitalization. There have been 289 recoveries in the county and two deaths.
The county has recorded 8,855 negative test results.
It's a different story in La Crosse County, where a daily high of 129 new confirmed cases were reported Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. It is the fourth day in a row the county has eclipsed its previous daily high.
The county has reported 384 new cases during the past four days and is now averaging 61.14 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 44.71 on Saturday and 21.29 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 1,754, which grows to 1,833 when including probable cases.
Of new tests reported Sunday, 98.47% came back positive. Reporting positive tests often takes priority to reporting negative tests for DHS, which can lead to rates like Sunday’s.
The seven-day positivity rate is up to 28.57%, up from 19.96% on Saturday and 15.68% a week ago. The 14-day rate is up to 23.57%, up from 19.62% on Saturday and 15.62% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 7.21%, a figure that was still below 6% on Wednesday.
Statewide, 1,582 new cases were reported Sunday, according to the DHS.
Sunday’s cases bring the average for the past seven days to 1,142 daily cases. One week ago, the average was 837 daily cases.
Wisconsin has now reported a total of 89,185 cases of COVID-19.
The daily count of new cases has remained high since Thursday, when DHS reported 1,547 new cases, which set a new daily record at the time.
The latest figures bring the overall total of positive cases in Wisconsin to 89,185, according to the DHS. A total of 1,210 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19, with one new death reported on Sunday.
According to DHS, almost 21% of all test results reported on Sunday were positive for COVID-19, bringing the overall percentage of positive tests over the past seven days to 14%. The previous seven-day period’s test-positive rate was 10%.
The percentage of positive cases is often read by public health officials as a measure of overall testing levels. A high rate could indicate that testing in the state is limited, and skewed toward those already flagged as potentially having the virus. A lower rate could indicate testing is more widespread.
Changes in the test positivity rate can also speak to a virus’ spread if the size and makeup of the testing pool stays consistent.
Wisconsin’s daily testing capacity — based on the availability of test supplies and adequate staffing — has grown from 120 available lab tests in early March to 38,530 as of Sunday. The actual number of people with test results reported on Sunday was 7,735.
Overall, DHS has recorded a total of 1,359,643 people’s test results over the course of the pandemic. 1,270,458 have tested negative.
COVID-19 activity varies heavily from county to county. The latest coronavirus activity data from DHS, released once per week each Wednesday, showed that 65 counties had a “high level” of coronavirus activity. Activity level designations are based on “burden,” or the number of new cases per a county’s population over a 14-day period, as well as whether there’s an upward or downward trend in new cases.
Total deaths in La Crosse County remained at two.
There have been nearly 6.5 million confirmed cases and 195,000 deaths nationwide.
