COVID-19 in county triples since June 3; testing in Tomah June 30

COVID-19 has tripled its footprint in Monroe County in June.
The county health department reported five new cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of Monroe County cases to 57. The county had reported just 18 cases from mid-March through June 3.
The latest cases:
- Male in his 20s, mild symptoms.
- Female in her 30s, asymptomatic.
- Female in her 20s, mild symptoms.
- Female bewteen 10-17, investigation ongoing.
- Male in his 20s, mild symptoms.
Monday, the county reported one case of a man in his 80s. There were two cases reported Tuesday, both of whom were men in their 20s.
Through Wednesday, the county reports 23 active cases, two hospitalizations, 31 recoveries, and one death. There have been 3,687 negative test results.
The county announced there will be a COVID-19 drive-through test site at the Tomah National Guard Armory Tuesday, June 30 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Anyone can get tested if they are five years or older and have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath, fever, chills/shaking, muscle aches, headache, sore throat, loss of smell or appetite, fatigue, nausea or diarrhea.
Patients will remain in their vehicle during the testing process. They will be asked screening questions before a nasal swab test is completed.
There will be Spanish interpreters on site. Lines are expected to be long, and people are urged to bring an activity to occupy themselves as they wait.
After getting tested, the county recommends isolation until the tests results come back within 24-48 hours.
Anyone with questions can call the health department at 608-269-8666.
La Crosse County
In La Crosse County, 23 cases were reported Monday, 24 Tuesday and 21 Wednesday.
The La Crosse County Health Department said cases have been concentrated among young adults.
“We are seeing a trend where those 20-29 year olds, when symptomatic in their infectious stage, have been in bars — particularly bars,” health department director Jen Rombalski said in a press conference Monday.
So far, about 145 of La Crosse County’s 290 total cases have been in individuals in their 20s, and several area bars have been indicated as high-risk after staff or guests have tested positive.
Only one individual with COVID-19 has been linked to an area Black Lives Matter protest, but officials said that not all of the data has been collected.
Other establishments such as stores and beaches have also been flagged as high-risk, and the health department continues to update a running list on its website of establishments in the area that are experiencing risk at different levels.
“We will get ahead of this virus,” Rombalski said. “But it does spread easily, and we have to remember that this is a war with this virus, and we’re going to win. Losing is not an option.”
Officials also said that six area assisted-living facilities are experiencing outbreaks. Three of the hospitalized individuals are from those facilities as they try to space out residents.
Only one staff or resident needs to be confirmed with COVID-19 in order for an assisted living facility to be considered as having an outbreak, because the disease can spread quickly and its residents are at a much higher risk than others.
Rombalski said that it’s recommended that all staff and residents get tested “as quickly as possible” if an outbreak occurs at such facilities.
Facility-wide testing found seven additional positive cases at an area facility after an outbreak occurred.
“I think that’s really important, because that’s what will become silent spread in a facility like that,” Rombalski said.
Officials also debunked a common misconception they’re hearing from community members, that case numbers are going up because more testing is occurring.
“That is simply not true,” Rombalski said. “A higher number of individuals being tested are positive. So it is not related to an increase of testing.”
La Crosse County has the capacity to test only those who are symptomatic or are in priority areas such as facilities with outbreaks, so close contacts who are asymptomatic cannot be tested.
Officials hope to host another National Guard testing site the week after July 4.
Encouragement to stay home and wear masks has ramped up with La Crosse County’s spike in cases. Rombalski said she wishes she had a “magic wand” to make wearing a mask in public trendy.
“Take notice, everyone, that the case numbers are really high. The risk is high. And now is the time to make that change. If you haven’t before now, no judgments passed. But now is the time,” Rombalski said.
Schools
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction released an 87-page document giving guidance to school districts as they look to opening in the fall. The report was released one week after the Tomah School Board decided to move ahead with opening its year-round Lemonweir Elementary School as scheduled July 15.
The state’s guidance suggested alternative schedules, cleaning and screening recommendations and modified building layouts.
“I think what we can expect to see is that schools will likely be open in the fall, but they will not look and feel exactly the same as they always have,” Rombalski said. “We are in a unique time. Those schools will be operating in a unique time.”
Olivia Herken of the La Crosse Tribune contributed to this story.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
