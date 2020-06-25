COVID-19 in county triples since June 3; testing in Tomah June 30

“We will get ahead of this virus,” Rombalski said. “But it does spread easily, and we have to remember that this is a war with this virus, and we’re going to win. Losing is not an option.”

Officials also said that six area assisted-living facilities are experiencing outbreaks. Three of the hospitalized individuals are from those facilities as they try to space out residents.

Only one staff or resident needs to be confirmed with COVID-19 in order for an assisted living facility to be considered as having an outbreak, because the disease can spread quickly and its residents are at a much higher risk than others.

Rombalski said that it’s recommended that all staff and residents get tested “as quickly as possible” if an outbreak occurs at such facilities.

Facility-wide testing found seven additional positive cases at an area facility after an outbreak occurred.

“I think that’s really important, because that’s what will become silent spread in a facility like that,” Rombalski said.

Officials also debunked a common misconception they’re hearing from community members, that case numbers are going up because more testing is occurring.