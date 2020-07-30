COVID-19 risk drops to moderate in Monroe County

The health department also issued a notification regarding "low risk" exposures at a pair of Monroe County businesses. The county reported there was a lab-confirmed case of a person playing volleyball outdoors at the The Zone in Sparta July 22 and a lab-confirmed case of a person at Taphouse Twenty in Tomah during the evening of July 23 and July 24 and the afternoon of July 25.

The situation is more serious in La Crosse County, where the risk continues to be "severe," the highest category on the scale. Through Tuesday, the county had reported 759 cases and one death.

“We need your help,” La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said Monday. “We need you to be taking those actions and taking it seriously, because without that, we will really struggle to beat COVID. This is a team effort. This is not just the health department that really raises up everyone and protects everyone — we cannot do that alone."

Rombalski reminded residents that members of the community continue to get sick because of social gatherings and no precautions, and that everyone should remain vigilant.

“This is exhausting for all of us. This is hard work,” she said.