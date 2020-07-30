COVID-19 risk drops to moderate in Monroe County

The Monroe County Health Department lowered its COVID-19 risk assessment Wednesday.
Health officials announced that the county moved from high risk to moderate risk based on data showing a lower rate in new cases. Even though the county continues to report new cases, the trajectory shrunk over the past two weeks.
Officials say they were able to reach all recent positive cases within 24 hours.
According to the county's COVID-19 Compass snaphot, moderate risk means indoor gatherings should be limited to 50 people or fewer, and outdoor gatherings should be capped at 100.
Moderate risk is the second-least severe on the snapshot's four-point scale.
The number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the outbreak reached 191 Wednesday after five were added to the list. They were two females in their 50s, one female in her 20s, a male between 15-19 and a male under four.
There were five new cases Tuesday, three of whom were between 15-19.
The county announced eight new cases Monday, including six that were added over the weekend. The county has discontinued daily updates Saturday and Sunday.
There were 32 active cases as of Wednesday with three in the hospital. There have been 158 recoveries, one death and 5,995 negative test results.
The health department also issued a notification regarding "low risk" exposures at a pair of Monroe County businesses. The county reported there was a lab-confirmed case of a person playing volleyball outdoors at the The Zone in Sparta July 22 and a lab-confirmed case of a person at Taphouse Twenty in Tomah during the evening of July 23 and July 24 and the afternoon of July 25.
The situation is more serious in La Crosse County, where the risk continues to be "severe," the highest category on the scale. Through Tuesday, the county had reported 759 cases and one death.
“We need your help,” La Crosse County Health Department director Jen Rombalski said Monday. “We need you to be taking those actions and taking it seriously, because without that, we will really struggle to beat COVID. This is a team effort. This is not just the health department that really raises up everyone and protects everyone — we cannot do that alone."
Rombalski reminded residents that members of the community continue to get sick because of social gatherings and no precautions, and that everyone should remain vigilant.
“This is exhausting for all of us. This is hard work,” she said.
Vernon County's COVID-19 count through Tuesday was 50 with 44 recoveries and no deaths. The county remained in the high-risk category.
There have been over 50,000 cases and 911 deaths in Wisconsin. Nationwide, the death toll topped 150,000 this week with 4.4 million confirmed cases.
The La Crosse Tribune contributed to this report.
